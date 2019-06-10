class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389680 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming expects average conditions for wildfires

BY Associated Press | June 10, 2019
Medicine Bow National Forest

Average conditions are predicted for the Wyoming wildfire season this year, but officials say they expect the season to be less severe than last year.

Wyoming Public Radio reports State Forester Bill Crapser says fire predictions are below average for June and average for the rest of the summer.

He says the state will likely see wildfires, but the blazes probably won’t reach the extent of last year.

He says the wet spring has delayed the fire season, but it doesn’t necessarily reduce the risk.

The rain leads to more grass growth that can turn into fuel for fire when it dries out.

He says the wet conditions can “help you and it can hurt you” depending on the summer weather.

