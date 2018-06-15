Wyoming fire still burning unabated with prospects of moisture this weekend

Firefighters have yet to gain any containment on a wildfire in

southern Wyoming, but they find some encouragement with the fire moving into less dense fuels.

The fire just north of the Colorado state line has burned about 23 square miles and forced the evacuation of about 400 residences

in 10 small communities. The fire has destroyed one home and two outbuildings since it began Sunday.

Fire spokesman Chris Barth says the main part of the fire was moving from dense beetle-killed timber to areas with mostly grass and brush. Barth says that’s expected to reduce the fire’s intensity but he noted that the terrain is still rugged and difficult for firefighters to access.

The chance of rain in the area was expected to increase this weekend.