class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221218 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming firefighters celebrate law ensuring access to benefits

BY Associated Press | March 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Wyoming firefighters celebrate law ensuring access to benefits
Wyoming firefighters battle Prairie Center fire in Goshen County in 2016 (Matt Silverman)

Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a bill that ensures immediate access to worker’s compensation for firefighters diagnosed with diseases connected to their job.

The law grants firefighters automatic access to benefits if they are diagnosed with a number of conditions that are linked to firefighting, like cardiovascular disease or certain cancers. Previously, firefighters had to prove their disease was related to their work-  an arduous process during an already stressful time.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that researchers have found that firefighters are at a higher risk for certain diseases and cancers.

The law essentially flips the burden of proof. Instead of firefighters proving their illness is related to their disease, employers have to demonstrate that it is not.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments