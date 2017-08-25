class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255835 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming Governor helps dedicate EWC’s new Career and Trade Education Center

BY Kevin Mooney | August 25, 2017
Guzman/KNEB/RRN

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead was one of the invited guests Thursday  for the dedication of the state of the art career and technical education center at the entrance to Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.

Mead says the building is one of the things the state needs to develop the quality labor force to attract new businesses that will diversify Wyoming’s economy. Mead says statistics indicate those who receive their certificates or associates degree in the trade field  have quality jobs within a few years that energize  the economy.

The building will house the college’s highly respected welding program, machine tool program, cosmetology and the new barbering and CNA programs.

The building was paid for with a $20 million appropriation from the Wyoming legislature and $3 million in general obligation bonds approved by local voters.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
