Wyoming Governor helps dedicate EWC’s new Career and Trade Education Center

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead was one of the invited guests Thursday for the dedication of the state of the art career and technical education center at the entrance to Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.

Mead says the building is one of the things the state needs to develop the quality labor force to attract new businesses that will diversify Wyoming’s economy. Mead says statistics indicate those who receive their certificates or associates degree in the trade field have quality jobs within a few years that energize the economy.

The building will house the college’s highly respected welding program, machine tool program, cosmetology and the new barbering and CNA programs.

The building was paid for with a $20 million appropriation from the Wyoming legislature and $3 million in general obligation bonds approved by local voters.