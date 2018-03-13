class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297083 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wyoming guns in church bill signed by governor

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2018
Wyoming guns in church bill signed by governor
Wyoming Governor Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.

The legislation Mead signed Monday was approved earlier by the Wyoming Legislature.

Mead has signed concealed-carry legislation before, including a bill last year allowing school districts to decide if they want to arm teachers.

Current Wyoming law says a person needs written approval from the church to carry a concealed weapon inside.

Supporters say church-goers need the ability to defend themselves against attackers such as a man who killed 26 people in a Texas church shooting in November.

They also note that churches can now allow people to open-carry weapons.

