Wyoming Highway Patrol promotes two Troopers to Lieutenant

Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller appointed two new division lieutenants Monday to fill two vacancies in the first line supervisor ranks of the Patrol.

Sgt. David Wagener says the lieutenants took part in an extensive promotional process to achieve their new rank.

Trooper Andrew Frye has been promoted to become the supervising lieutenant of Division “F” in Wheatland. Division “F” is responsible for Patrol duties in Goshen and Platte Counties. Lt. Frye has been with the Patrol since December of 2011 patrolling primarily in Sweetwater County. Lt. Frye will be replacing Captain Steve Sanders who promoted to captain in December of 2016.

Trooper Clint Haver has been promoted to become the supervising lieutenant of Division “B” in Casper. Division “B” is responsible for Patrol duties in Natrona County. Lt. Haver has also been with the Patrol since December of 2011 patrolling primarily in Natrona County. Lt. Haver will be replacing retired Lt. Chris Schell who retired back in December of 2016.

Col. Haller congratulated Lieutenants Frye and Haver by stating “They have demonstrated high performance, integrity, and leadership. They both have my full confidence in assuming command of Divisions B and F.”

Sgt. Wagener says division lieutenants for the Wyoming Highway Patrol are first line supervisors responsible for overseeing troopers for a certain geographical area within Wyoming. Wagener says these lieutenants are heavily tasked on a daily basis and are a key element to the success of the Wyoming Patrol.