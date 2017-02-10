Wyoming Highway Patrol releases video to show dangers of high winds

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video to show motorists the importance of following high wind advisories.

On Tuesday, three Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in crashes near Elk Mountain on I-80.

The dash cam video shows a tractor trailer approaching one of the patrol vehicles, when a wind gust causes the trailer to topple onto the WHP cruiser.

Fortunately, all troopers were out of their patrol cars assisting others and were not injured. The Patrol says they are also thankful that the two occupants in the truck were not injured as well.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking the public to please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in the Cowboy State. They say even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds, they hope this video shows the reason for the advisories for motorists.