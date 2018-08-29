Wyoming Highway Patrol seizes more than 1,800 pounds of pot during Tuesday traffic stop

Nearly one ton of marijuana has been seized following a midday traffic stop on I-80.

Sgt. Kyle McKay says a Wyoming State Trooper stopped a pickup pulling a flat bed trailer to conduct a commercial vehicle inspection. While conducting the inspection another Trooper ran his drug detection K-9 and his dog alerted to the odor of narcotics within the load on the trailer.

Troopers searched the load on the trailer and discovered 1,849 pounds of marijuana.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Highway Patrol are currently investigating the case. The name of the driver of the pickup has not been released.

McKay says the estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $7.3 million.