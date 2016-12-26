Wyoming homeless population has grown significantly due to economic downturn

Wyoming’s homeless population has grown during the slowdown

in energy development.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the number of homeless families in Wyoming increased by 14.1 percent from January 2015 to January 2016.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports local agencies participate in

a homeless census on a single night in January. The agencies found 857 people were homeless in January 2016, a 48 percent increase from 2010. Most _ 491 _ were living in transitional or emergency housing programs. The remaining 366 were considered unsheltered because they were living in inadequate conditions such as cars or parks.

HUD recently awarded a $291,000 grant that will be split among five homeless support programs in Wyoming. HUD Wyoming field office director Lyle Konkol says the money will be used for housing and other services.