Wyoming lawmakers consider keeping same time year-round

BY Associated Press | January 15, 2018
A proposal to keep Wyoming on daylight saving time year-round is back before the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Dan Laursen of Powell has pre-filed a bill that would keep Wyoming from reverting to standard time from November through February.

Laursen tells the Northern Wyoming Daily News that he doesn’t like changing the clocks.

Republican Rep. Mike Greear, of Worland, opposed a similar proposal last year.

Greear says if Wyoming adopted Laursen’s idea it would be isolated four months of the year unless neighboring states also made the switch.

But Laursen argues neighboring states might make a change if Wyoming does.

Laursen’s bill will require two-thirds vote for introduction during the
upcoming budget session of the Wyoming Legislature in Cheyenne.

The session begins Feb. 12.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
