Wyoming Legislature approves bill to collect online sales tax

BY Kevin Mooney | February 22, 2017
MGN/KNEB

Online retailers who sell goods to Wyoming residents will
soon be required to collect the state’s sales tax on transactions as the Legislature has approved a bill moving the tax burden from residents to businesses.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Wednesday  that the
bill received wide support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives and now awaits a signature from Gov. Matt Mead. If approved, the law will be effective July 1.

According to the bill, retailers that don’t have a presence in the state will collect sales tax from Wyoming customers and remit that money to the state.  Businesses with fewer than 200 transactions of $100,000 in sales to Wyoming customers are exempt from the law.

Currently, Wyoming residents are required to pay sales tax on such purchases but few do.

