Wyoming man found guilty in fatal 2013 Panhandle crash

After years of court battles in the case, a Wyoming man has been found guilty in the 2013 fatal drunken driving death of a Nebraska woman.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says 48-year-old Edward Hood, of Sheridan, was found guilty Wednesday in Garden County District Court of motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter and drunken driving causing injury. He’s set to be sentenced June 5.

Prosecutors say Hood was drunk and wanted on a Florida warrant in another DUI case when he hit the vehicle of 62-year-old Terry Hofer of Ogallala in western Nebraska. The crash also seriously injured a passenger in Hofer’s car.

Hood successfully argued to suppress blood and urine samples taken from him after the crash, but lost a battle to have the case thrown out on what he said was a speedy trial violation.