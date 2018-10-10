Wyoming man pleads guilty to federal charges in killing

A Cheyenne man accused of shooting a 19-year-old man in

the head and dumping his body in a Wyoming reservoir has pleaded guilty to two federal firearms charges.

KGWN-TV reports as part of a plea agreement, Armando Ramirez-Serna pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery of a controlled substance by threatening with a gun and carrying or firing a gun during a violent crime causing death.

Federal prosecutors dropped two other charges in exchange for his guilty plea. They have agreed to not seek the death penalty and will recommend a sentence of 40 years in federal prison. Ramirez-Serna is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-December.

Authorities say Ramirez-Serna killed Justin Robinson in November 2017, dumped his body in a reservoir east of Cheyenne and burned Robinson’s SUV. Ramirez-Serna indicated in court that he robbed Robinson of marijuana and $200.

Ramirez-Serna was arrested in Kimball last December on a first degree murder warrant after he was talked out of a motel where he was staying along with his girlfriend.

