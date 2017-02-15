Wyoming medical marijuana ballot effort fails again

A group working to legalize medical marijuana in Wyoming

has failed a second time to gather enough signatures to put the question on the statewide ballot.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office says the Wyoming chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws did not meet Tuesday’s deadline to collect the 25,673 signatures needed to get the measure on the 2018 general election ballot.

The same group also failed to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the 2016 ballot.