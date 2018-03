A 63-year-old inmate has died at the Wyoming Medium

Correctional Institution in Torrington.

The state Department of Corrections say Terrance William Rutland died from a lengthy illness on Thursday. Rutland was serving the first of two consecutive seven to 12 year sentences for sexual exploitation of children in Sweetwater County.

Rutland was sentenced on Jan. 10 by District Court Judge Richard L. Lavery.Per department policy, an autopsy has been ordered.