BY Associated Press | July 17, 2019
Wyoming prison inmate dies after lengthy illness

A 53-year-old inmate at a prison at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Goshen County has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Lorenzo Montez died at the state’s medium-security prison in Torrington on Tuesday, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Montez was sentenced in November, 2007 on two counts of immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Corrections officials did not release any details about his illness.

