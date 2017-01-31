class="single single-post postid-212283 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Wyoming produces record-low levels of coal in 2016

BY Associated Press | January 31, 2017
A train loaded with coal travels through northeast Wyoming near Gillette in this photo from Aug. 22, 2006. Miners work year-round to unearth the plentiful deposits of coal that lie a few hundred feet beneath the sparsely populated, sagebrush-covered landscape of northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana. Utilities readily agree to purchase every lump of coal removed from these Powder River Basin mines. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Wyoming’s most productive coal region has dropped below 300 million tons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Gillette News Record reports that Wyoming’s Powder River Basin produced 285.2 million tons of coal in 2016. This is the first time since 1998 the nation’s most productive coal mining area has produced less than 300 million tons.

In 1998 the Powder River Basin produced 293.4 million tons.

In 2015, the basin produced 363.3 million tons of coal, making the decline of 78.1 million tons between then and 2016. That drop is the largest ever single-year drop in production for the basin.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
