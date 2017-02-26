class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218276 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming proposal to let schools eliminate tenure is defeated

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2017
Wyoming lawmakers have defeated a proposal to let school
districts eliminate teacher tenure programs.

The Casper Star Tribune reported that the House Education Committee rejected the bill on a 9-0 vote.

The bill had passed the Senate earlier this month on a 16-14 vote.

Casper Democrat Rep. Debbie Bovee says the measure was unfair to educators at a time when the Legislature is considering deep cuts to education.

Tenure in Wyoming is technically known as continuing status. It allows teachers in their fourth year to get a contract that says they can be fired only for Associated press ctions related to their job performance and not unrelated issues.

