Wyoming proposal to let schools eliminate tenure is defeated

Wyoming lawmakers have defeated a proposal to let school

districts eliminate teacher tenure programs.

The Casper Star Tribune reported that the House Education Committee rejected the bill on a 9-0 vote.

The bill had passed the Senate earlier this month on a 16-14 vote.

Casper Democrat Rep. Debbie Bovee says the measure was unfair to educators at a time when the Legislature is considering deep cuts to education.

Tenure in Wyoming is technically known as continuing status. It allows teachers in their fourth year to get a contract that says they can be fired only for actions related to their job performance and not unrelated issues.