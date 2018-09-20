Wyoming proposal would expand mail-in ballots

An interim legislative committee has endorsed a proposed bill to allow Wyoming to move to mail-in ballot elections. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee voted 11-2 Wednesday for the proposal.

The bill would allow county clerks to switch their elections to a mail-in ballot. Voters would receive a ballot at their residence and could drop it off or mail it back to the county clerk’s office, or drop it off at one of several secured ballot drop boxes across the county. The bill also mandates the county have one polling center open on the day of the election where voters could drop off a ballot or fill one out.

The proposal will go before the full Legislature when it meets next year.