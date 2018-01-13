class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283902 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wyoming public defender says her attorneys overworked

BY Associated Press | January 13, 2018
Wyoming’s top public defender says some of her offices
are so overworked that they can’t fulfill their constitutionally mandated duty to provide legal defense to those too poor to afford a private attorney.

Diane Lozano says if the state Legislature doesn’t grant more staff positions, her attorneys are going to have to start refusing cases.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Lozano made the comments Thursday in testimony to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee.

A budget request for the fiscal year 2019-20 biennium asks for an additional lawyer in eight of the 14 trial offices across the state; a new attorney in the office that handles appeals; and more staff in each of the nine offices.

Gov. Matt Mead recommended approving four new attorneys and four new support staff.
