Wyoming puts teeth in collecting online sales taxes

BY Associated Press | March 2, 2017
Wyoming officials hope more online businesses will begin
to pay sales taxes voluntarily but are laying the groundwork to collect from those that refuse.

Gov. Matt Mead signed a bill Wednesday that says anybody outside Wyoming who does more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales in the state annually must pay sales tax.Associated press Associated pressAssociated press  bill says the Wyoming Department of Revenue can take those who don’t pay to court. Mead signed the bill on the day that online retail giant Amazon has promised it would begin voluntarily collecting sales taxes on sales in Wyoming.

State Rep. Mark Kinner, of Sheridan, says how much revenue the bill generates remains to be seen but it could be substantial.
Sales taxes in Wyoming range from 4-6 percent depending on local rates.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
