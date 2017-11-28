class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274733 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Wyoming rodeo club coach dies of gunshot wound

BY Associated Press | November 28, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Wyoming rodeo club coach dies of gunshot wound
Photo taken from University of Wyoming website

George Howard, the University of Wyoming’s longtime rodeo
club coach, has died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes says Howard was in an area southwest of Douglas on Friday afternoon when the shooting was reported. He died Sunday at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was 59.

Officials have not said how the shooting occurred. It is still being
investigated.

Howard was the head rodeo coach at Wyoming for 20 years and coached eight College National Finals Rodeo individual champions. The Wyoming women won team titles in 2007 and 2009 while the men finished second at the CNFR in 2003.

University President Laurie Nichols released a statement saying Howard touched the lives of many cowgirls and cowboys and the university appreciates the leadership he provided.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments