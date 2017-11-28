Wyoming rodeo club coach dies of gunshot wound

George Howard, the University of Wyoming’s longtime rodeo

club coach, has died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes says Howard was in an area southwest of Douglas on Friday afternoon when the shooting was reported. He died Sunday at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was 59.

Officials have not said how the shooting occurred. It is still being

investigated.

Howard was the head rodeo coach at Wyoming for 20 years and coached eight College National Finals Rodeo individual champions. The Wyoming women won team titles in 2007 and 2009 while the men finished second at the CNFR in 2003.

University President Laurie Nichols released a statement saying Howard touched the lives of many cowgirls and cowboys and the university appreciates the leadership he provided.