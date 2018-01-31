Wyoming school district seeks expulsions for hazing on bus

A central Wyoming school district is recommending expulsion for three high school students and suspension for one after hazing occurred on a school bus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Fremont County School District 25 will recommend the disciplinary actions for its board of trustees to approve following the episode involving students from Riverton.

Superintendent Terry Snyder says the episode involved hazing and bullying as part of an initiation, but he declined to provide additional details.

Snyder says the students were on a school activity trip.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation.

Spokesman Aaron Shatto says the office learned of the episode last week.

Shatto says he could not offer additional information due to the nature of the possible crime and the ages of the people involved.