class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386650 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming Secretary of State among finalists for Torrington-based Circuit Court Judgeship

BY Associated Press | May 23, 2019
Home News Regional News
Wyoming Secretary of State among finalists for Torrington-based Circuit Court Judgeship
Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan says he feels called to seek a judicial appointment and isn’t applying for the job lightly.

Buchanan said in a statement Thursday he wouldn’t pursue a job as a judge if he didn’t think his staff could transition smoothly to an appointed secretary of state.

Buchanan is among three finalists the state Judicial Nominating Commission has chosen for a state circuit court vacancy in Buchanan’s home town of Torrington.

Eighth Circuit Judge Randal Arp plans to retire in July. The Eighth Circuit covers Goshen, Niobrara and Platte counties.

Gov. Matt Mead appointed Buchanan secretary of state in March 2018 after Ed Murray resigned. Buchanan is a Republican former state lawmaker who easily won election in November.

Gov. Mark Gordon will choose between Buchanan, Cheyenne attorney Patricia Bennett and Torrington attorney Nathaniel Hibben to fill the court vacancy.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments