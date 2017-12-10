Wyoming senator on key tax bill committee

Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has been appointed to the

conference committee that will negotiate a final tax reform bill in Congress.

The Republican is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a senior member of the Finance Committee. The House and Senate have each passed their own respective versions of the

proposed tax bill, and the conference committee will work to reconcile the two.

Enzi says he looks forward to helping finalize a bill that he says will lower taxes for many Americans, grow the economy, create more jobs and modernize the federal tax code.

Congressional leaders have said they would like to have tax reform legislation signed into law before the end of the year.