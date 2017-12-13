class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277999 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wyoming struggling to budget for aging population

BY Kevin Mooney | December 13, 2017
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) _ Wyoming Department of Health Director Tom Forslund asked lawmakers for help in addressing the $32 million budget deficit that’s only expected to grow.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that in department’s presentation to the Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Forslund told lawmakers that this is the first time he hasn’t been able to deliver a budget in the authorized time period.

State budget documents show that at least $28 million of the shortfall was tied to Wyoming’s aging population and the increasing cost of long-term care facilities.

Forslund says that long-term care currently costs about $130 million a year, and it could more than double by 2030.

Forslund has requested an additional $49 million for the next cycle that starts in mid-2018 with about $25 million directed for the aging population.

