Wyoming study focuses on I-80’s future needs

Wyoming officials say traffic on the I-80 corridor in southern Wyoming will continue to grow, requiring careful long-term planning for work that could come at a high cost.

Consultants on Thursday laid out the start of a master plan for the interstate while estimating any redevelopment could cost millions or billions of dollars; no specifics were discussed by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

The state anticipates that traffic, particularly commercial trucks, will continue to increase and require more upkeep or changes. Possible changes to the interstate included in the study include flyover

interchanges, tolls and passing lanes.