class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267392 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming study focuses on I-80’s future needs

BY Associated Press | October 23, 2017
Home News Regional News
Wyoming study focuses on I-80’s future needs

Wyoming officials say traffic on the I-80 corridor in southern Wyoming will continue to grow, requiring careful long-term planning for work that could come at a high cost.

Consultants on Thursday laid out the start of a master plan for the interstate while estimating any redevelopment could cost millions or billions of dollars; no specifics were discussed by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

The state anticipates that traffic, particularly commercial trucks, will continue to increase and require more upkeep or changes. Possible changes to the interstate included in the study include flyover
interchanges, tolls and passing lanes.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments