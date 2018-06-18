class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318462 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Wyoming wildfire 85 percent contained

BY Associated Press | June 18, 2018
Air Tankers helped with structure protection (photo courtesy of Travis Pardue, Wyoming State Forestry Division)

A wildfire that has burned about 31 square miles in southern Wyoming is now 85 percent contained thanks to rainy weather over the past couple of days.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for several of the small communities in the vicinity, and some firefighting resources are being reduced.

Wyoming 10 between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line reopened Monday morning, but Wyoming 230 between Woods Landing to the Colorado border remains closed.

The fire was reported on June 10 and destroyed one home and two outbuildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

