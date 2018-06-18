Wyoming wildfire 85 percent contained

A wildfire that has burned about 31 square miles in southern Wyoming is now 85 percent contained thanks to rainy weather over the past couple of days.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for several of the small communities in the vicinity, and some firefighting resources are being reduced.

Wyoming 10 between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line reopened Monday morning, but Wyoming 230 between Woods Landing to the Colorado border remains closed.

The fire was reported on June 10 and destroyed one home and two outbuildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.