Wyoming wildfire flares up, breaches containment lines

BY Associated Press | June 29, 2018
Hot, windy weather has rekindled a wildfire in southern Wyoming, driving the fire past containment lines.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon with helicopters, heavy air tankers and other resources to battle the fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Additional resources were being sought to help with the effort as dangerous fire conditions persisted into Friday.

Wyoming 230 was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon, reopened and closed again Friday because of the fire.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the area.

The fire has burned about 32 square miles since it started June 10.

