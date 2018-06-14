Wyoming wildfire grows to over 11,000 acres

The Badger Creek Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southern Wyoming grew significantly on Wednesday.

Most of the fire’s growth was on the east side as it was driven by winds into dense vegetation.

Intense fire behavior and thick smoke made it unsafe for firefighters and aviation resources to take suppression action on the east side of the fire throughout much of the day.

Firefighters focused on protecting structures and other values at risk, as well as building line around the fire where it was safe to do so.

Brent Porter with the U.S. Forest Service told KNEB News firefighting priorities for Thursday continued to focus on strategies where the firefighters could be successful protecting structures and other values at risk; where they could safely do so.

Porter said an infrared aerial assessment this morning showed the fire at 11,021 acres with no containment.

Crews were continuing to build fire lines on the north side of the fire; at times using fire to bring the fire’s edge to control features. To the south, firefighters were constructing both hand and dozer lines to limit fire’s spread.

On the east side of the fire, crews planned to assess and mitigate risk to structures along the Hwy 10 corridor.

Porter said aviation resources will continue to assist firefighters by slowing the fire’s spread and extinguish hot spots.

A slight shift in the weather pattern resulted in stronger west-southwest winds in the fire area Thursday. Gusts were expected to be in excess of 30 mph on Thursday afternoon.

Conditions will remain hot, dry and windy, however a slight increase in moisture in the afternoon should result in increased cloud cover.