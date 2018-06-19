class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318683 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Wyoming wildfire likely human caused

BY Associated Press | June 19, 2018
Spot fires on the south side of Highway 230 (U.S. Forest Service photo)

Authorities say their preliminary investigation into the cause of a wildfire that has burned about 31 square miles  in southern Wyoming points to it being human caused.

However, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service say they need more information.

The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest was first reported on June 10. It destroyed one home and two outbuildings.

Rain in recent days has help firefighters gain 88 percent containment. In addition, all evacuation orders are being lifted Tuesday and Wyoming 230 between Woods Landing to the Colorado border is being reopened.

Firefighting resources are being released for use on other fires.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
