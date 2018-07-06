class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

WyoTech sale finalized: College stays in private sector

BY Kevin Mooney | July 6, 2018
The sale of a Wyoming technical college in Laramie has
been finalized.

New owner Jim Mathis says he is incredibly thankful to the community for all the support in helping WyoTech stay open.

Purchasing WyoTech was personal to Mathis, as he not only graduated from there, but had worked a faculty member and eventually as its president.

Mathis tells the Laramie Boomerang that he has a passion for WyoTech and believes in what it does in giving students a decent living.

WyoTech still faces a tough future as it must now grow its student and faculty population. There are only 12 students, three teachers and one program coordinator at WyoTech now.

Mathis said it will take some time, as they mostly acquire students as they come out of high school.

