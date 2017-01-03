Yates Motors in Gering to close after 54 years

One of Gering’s oldest businesses, Yates Motors, is calling it quits at the end of January.

Yates Motors started in Doniphan, Nebraska in 1946 and moved to its 10th Street location in Gering in 1963. Randy Yates knew the time was coming when he would be leaving because he doesn’t have any children but it came early when a local investor offered to buy the property.

Yates says the investor, who wants to remain anonymous for now, is planning to put a business in the space, but won’t be using it as a car lot.

Yates says going back to his grandfather, Yates Motors in many cases has sold cars to all three generations in a family, which makes it difficult for him to close knowing they will now have to go somewhere else.

Yates has four vehicles left to sell before February 1st, three SUV’s and a car.