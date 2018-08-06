YMCA, Gering schools partner on elementary after school childcare program

The YMCA is partnering with Gering Public Schools to offer an after school childcare program this year for GPS students in kindergarten through fifth grade! The program will be hosted at Lincoln Elementary School. Students from Geil and Northfield participating in the program will be provided bus transportation from their school to the program.

The YMCA After School Childcare Program will begin operation on September 4th, will run from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 2:30 until 5:30 on Wednesdays to accommodate early release. Program fees will be $10 per day per child.

Registration for the after school program will take place at the YMCA main office located at 22 South Beltline Highway East, in Scottsbluff. The YMCA will begin taking registrations on Friday, August 10th. Students from Northfield and Geil wishing to ride the bus to Lincoln for the program will also need to register to ride the bus.

If you would like further information about the YMCA After School Program in Gering, please contact the YMCA at (308) 635-2318.