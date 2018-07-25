York’s Snodgrass selected to coach in 2019 Shrine Bowl

YORK, Neb. – Coaches for the 61st annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were selected yesterday, and some familiar names have been chosen to lead the South team.
York Head Football Coach Glen Snodgrass, who lead the York Dukes to the 2017 Class B State Championship, will head the South team. Joining him on the sideline will be fellow Dukes Coach Matt Kern, Former York Assistant Coach and now Heartland Head Coach Matt Maltsberger, and Seward Head Coach Jamie Opfer. Overton assistant coach Eric Ryan will also serve as an assistant.
The North squad will be led by Omaha Burke Head Football Coach Paul Limongi. The 61st annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
NORTH TEAM
Head Coach: Paul Limongi – Omaha Burke
Asst. Coach: Blake Beebout – Valentine
Asst. Coach: Brock Eichelberger – O’Neill
Asst. Coach: Chris Seebohm – Alliance
Asst. Coach: Ben Ryan – Omaha Burke
Asst. Coach: Andy Schatzberg – Omaha Burke
SOUTH TEAM
Head Coach: Glen Snodgrass – York
Asst. Coach: Matt Maltsberger – Heartland
Asst. Coach: Jamie Opfer – Seward
Asst. Coach: Kam Lenhart – Fairbury
Asst. Coach: Matt Kern – York
Asst. Coach: Eric Ryan – Overton