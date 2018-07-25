York’s Snodgrass selected to coach in 2019 Shrine Bowl

YORK, Neb. – Coaches for the 61st annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska were selected yesterday, and some familiar names have been chosen to lead the South team.

York Head Football Coach Glen Snodgrass, who lead the York Dukes to the 2017 Class B State Championship, will head the South team. Joining him on the sideline will be fellow Dukes Coach Matt Kern, Former York Assistant Coach and now Heartland Head Coach Matt Maltsberger, and Seward Head Coach Jamie Opfer. Overton assistant coach Eric Ryan will also serve as an assistant.

The North squad will be led by Omaha Burke Head Football Coach Paul Limongi. The 61st annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

NORTH TEAM

Head Coach: Paul Limongi – Omaha Burke

Asst. Coach: Blake Beebout – Valentine

Asst. Coach: Brock Eichelberger – O’Neill

Asst. Coach: Chris Seebohm – Alliance

Asst. Coach: Ben Ryan – Omaha Burke

Asst. Coach: Andy Schatzberg – Omaha Burke

SOUTH TEAM

Head Coach: Glen Snodgrass – York

Asst. Coach: Matt Maltsberger – Heartland

Asst. Coach: Jamie Opfer – Seward

Asst. Coach: Kam Lenhart – Fairbury

Asst. Coach: Matt Kern – York

Asst. Coach: Eric Ryan – Overton