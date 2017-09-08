You Drink, You Drive, You Lose Campaign Stats Released

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 43 impaired drivers from the road during the recent ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign. The campaign ran from August 18 – September 4 and included troopers in all six NSP Troop Areas.

In addition to 43 arrests for Driving Under the Influence, NSP issued 2,303 citations for speeding. Citations were also issued for Open Container (67), Minor in Possession (31), Driving Under Suspension

(95), No Proof of Insurance (79), Reckless Driving (10), No Seat Belt (179), Improper Child Safety Restraint (25). Troopers also apprehended 38 fugitives and made 13 felony arrests.

“The importance of sober driving cannot be overstated,” said Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Removing drunk drivers from the road saves lives. This specific campaign may be over, but traffic enforcement and the need for safe roadways never end. All motorists should practice safe driving at all times and never drive impaired or distracted.”

‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ is a national effort, that included dozens of local departments from Nebraska. A total of 24 sheriff’s offices and 19 police departments used $208,000 of grant funding

from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to conduct impaired-driving special enforcement operations during this two-week period, including Labor Day weekend.

NSP’s portion of the grant from the NDOT-HSO was for $26,850 to fund overtime hours as part of this enforcement in all six NSP Troop Areas across the state.