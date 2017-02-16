Zachary Mueller sentencing date pushed back

The sentencing date for 25-year-old Zachary Mueller of Bridgeport, who was convicted of first degree murder in the “body in a barrel” case in Morrill County, has been delayed from February 27th to March 13th at 3 p.m.

The jury also came back with guilty verdicts on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Mueller was convicted in the drug-related death of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was found December 4th, 2015 stuffed in a barrel east of Bayard.

The state’s material witness Felicia Talley, Dominguez’ boyfriend, testified Mueller shot the victim while the three were riding in a car south of Bridgeport November 22nd. Talley testified the shooting after the three principals smoked meth earlier in the day.