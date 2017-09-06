Zombie Walk coming to downtown Scottsbluff

A new event will be coming to downtown Scottsbluff next month in advance on Halloween.

The Midwest Theater is planning a downtown Zombie Walk on October 21st.

Midwest Theater Development Director Katie Bradshaw told the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night that this will be a family friendly event with lots of supporting activities coinciding with it.

She says the West Nebraska Arts Center will be hosting a special effects makeup class, and the Tabor Dance Team will be teaching people how to do the Thriller Dance up and down the Old “Organ” Trail in downtown Scottsbluff.

The Scottsbluff City Council approved the Midwest Theater’s Business Promotional Event Permit for the Downtown Zombie Walk, which is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza.