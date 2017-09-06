class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258136 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Zombie Walk coming to downtown Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | September 6, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Zombie Walk coming to downtown Scottsbluff
MGN Online Graphic

A new event will be coming to downtown Scottsbluff next month in advance on Halloween.

The Midwest Theater is planning a downtown Zombie Walk on October 21st.

Midwest Theater Development Director Katie Bradshaw told the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night that this will be a family friendly event with lots of supporting activities coinciding with it.

She says the West Nebraska Arts Center will be hosting a special effects makeup class, and the Tabor Dance Team will be teaching people how to do the Thriller Dance up and down the Old “Organ” Trail in downtown Scottsbluff.

The Scottsbluff City Council approved the Midwest Theater’s Business Promotional Event Permit for the Downtown Zombie Walk, which is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments