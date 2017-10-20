Zombies to walk downtown on Saturday

The Midwest Theater will host the Downtown Scottsbluff Zombie Walk Saturday (Oct. 21), at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.

“The Zombie Walk is a very casual and family friendly event,” said Katie Bradshaw, Midwest Theater development director. “There is no registration and you can just show up to the 18th Street Plaza and take part in the walk or just watch and enjoy.”

The event will begin at noon with the Tabor Dance Academy “Team Zombie” giving zombie dance instructions and there will be zombie-themed activities with members of Cirrus House, Inc.

Bradshaw added there will be registration for a zombie costume contest and winners will be announced at 2 p.m. at the Plaza.

The West Nebraska Arts Center will host a Zombie Salon with makeup process and art exhibit viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 to $15 per person for a zombie makeup session.

The public is also invited to view downtown decorated business windows, and at 3:30 at the Midwest Theater will be the screening of “ParaNorman,” a PG-rated animated zombie film. Tickets are $5 at the door, or pre-purchase a Zombie Combo Pack for $10.

There is no charge for activities in the plaza, but a door prize raffle ticket will be given for every $5 donated.