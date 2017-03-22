Zone change to relocate Marky’s Meat Market gets Planning Commission support

The Gering Planning Commission Tuesday night supported Brody Geis’ request to rezone a vacant area at the northwest corner of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road so he can relocate Marky’s Meat Shoppe and build an accompanying steakhouse restaurant.

The commission voted 6-2 to give a positive recommendation on changing the zoning from rural residential to neighborhood/ commercial. Geis told the commission he had been looking over four years for a location for his project, and feels Steve Schaneman’s 4.6 acres, which includes a house for his family, is the perfect location. Geis says his plan is to offer a family restaurant in an 8,000 square foot steel building that would have 180 parking spaces and also develop a park for barbecue tournaments.

The plan did meet with quite a bit of opposition from homeowners in the nearby Buffalo Ridge subdivision and others living in the area along Country Club Road. Citizens said they were worried about increased traffic and the difficulty entering the property off Country Club Road. Geis’ planned entrance is virtually right across from the only entrance and exit area Buffalo Ridge residents have onto Country Club Road.

The residents and Commissioner Kirk Arnold, who voted no, emphasized all of the property on County Club Road is currently zoned residential and to change this property to commercial would not only invite the steakhouse into the area but other retail possibilities.

The city council will consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation at their next meeting Monday night.