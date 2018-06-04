2018 Gering Lady Bulldogs Basketball Camp

The Gering Lady Bulldog Basketball Camp has been scheduled for June 25th-28th at Gering High School.

Girls in grades 3-5 will attend from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and girls in grades 6-8 will attend from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Campers should register by the grade level they just completed.

The fee for the camp is $30 which includes a t-shirt.

Please register by going to Gering Public Schools website and download the Lady Bulldog Basketball Camp registration form and mail it to 1910 T Street in Gering.

On camp days: Due to the construction, please enter through 17th street, walk through the track and into the west gym doors.