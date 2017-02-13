WNCC splits games on Saturday, finishes weekend 5-1

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Western Texas College Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars opened the day with a big sixth inning to earn the come-from-behind 12-7 win over Western Texas. The second game saw the Texas school hold on to a 5-3 win.

WNCC went 3-1 in the series with Western Texas. The Cougars are 5-1 overall and will next be in action Feb. 25 and 26 when they travel to face Northeast Community College and Iowa Western Community College.

Katelyn Groves is encouraged of what she saw this weekend in watching her team win five of six games.

“I am very proud of our girls and their fight,” Groves said. “They each stepped up in some role this weekend from a diving catch and throw to first by rightfielder Julia Suchan [Friday} to multi RBI games by Lauren Oxford. Our team played all in and together for six games. I can’t ask for anything more. We just ran out of steam in game six. I look forward to getting back to work this week and playing in eastern Nebraska next weekend.”

The opener saw plenty of fight from the Cougars. WNCC trailed 7-1 entering the sixth inning. It was that inning where the Cougars sent 17 to the plate, getting nine hits including four doubles. Madi Jackson, Celyn Whitt, and Ana Apodaca each had two RBIs with their double, while Julia Suchan and Whitt each had a run-scoring double.

Five Cougars had multi-hit games. Whitt and Wessel each had three hits. Whitt had two doubles, three RBIs, and two runs scored, while Wessel had a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Collecting two hits each were Suchan, and Cassie Jones. Suchan had a double while Jones had two runs scored.

Sarah Linford earned the win in the circle in relief of Ashley Thomas. Linford wend 3 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and striking out two while not allowing a run or walk.

The second game saw Western Texas strike first once again with a 4-0 lead after two innings. WNCC tried the same comeback, scoring three in the third, but couldn’t duplicate the offensive effort in the first game.

Apodaca led the Cougars with two hits, including a double, a RBI, and a run-scored. Wessel also had a double and an RBI.

First Game

WNCC 001 00(11) 0 – 12 16 2

W. Texas 311 200 0 – 7 12 0

WP – Sarah Linford; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Julia Suchan, Ana Apodaca, Celyn Whitt 2.

Second Game

WNCC 003 000 0 – 3 5 0

W. Texas 310 010 x – 5 9 1

LP – Sarah Linford; 2B – Jasmine Wessel, Ana Apodaca.