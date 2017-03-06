WNCC baseball splits with Colorado State

FT. COLLINS, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College split a doubleheader with the Colorado State University Club team on Sunday afternoon.

The first game saw WNCC score four late runs in registering a 7-3 win. Colorado State bounced back in the second contest topping the Cougars 10-2 win.

WNCC scored first in the opening game, plating three in the third inning on just two hits, a single by Stuart Eurich and a double by Ryan Grasser.

CSU came back to tie the contest at 3-3 in the fifth only to watch the Cougars come back and score two runs in the sixth and seventh for the win. In the sixth, Ethan Howell singled in Cole Williams with the go-ahead win.

WNCC finished the game with 10 hits with Alex Achtermann, Grasser, and Howell all collecting two hits each. Achtermann and Grasser each had a double. Grasser had two runs scored while Achtermann had two RBIs and a run scored.

Eddy Nodarse picked up the win on the mound in relief of starter Alex Oehme. Nodarse went 2 2/3 innings in allowing just two hits and two strike outs. Oehme pitched into the fourth, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out three.

WNCC managed just three hits in game two. The Cougars started well, scoring a run in the first as Ty Benson earned a lead-off walk. The Cougars loaded the bases with one out, but managed just a single run as Benson scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandan Maher.

Colorado State quickly changed the complexion of the game by scoring six runs in the first and then added four in the sixth for the 10-2 win.

Tyler Shubert led the offensive attack with two of the three hits.

WNCC had five pitchers throw in the second game. Nate Giefer took the loss, going two innings in allowing six runs and four hits. Also seeing time on the mound were Brevin Baessler, Blake Slaymaker, Nat Andressen, and Ian Fisher. Baessler went two innings in not allowing a run and striking out two.

WNCC, 7-9, will next be in action Saturday and Sunday when they travel to face McCook Community College in a four-game Empire Conference series. WNCC will then head off to their Spring Break trip in Arizona the following week.

First Game

WNCC 003 002 2 – 7 10 2

CSU Club 001 020 0 – 3 5 2

WP – Eddy Nodarse; 2B – Ryan Grasser, Alex Achtermann.

Second Game

WNCC 100 001 0 – 2 3 4

CSU 600 004 x – 10 7 2

LP – Nate Giefer.