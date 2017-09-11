WNCC women’s soccer falls to Trinidad

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team battled Trinidad State Junior College to the max Saturday afternoon at the Landers Soccer Complex.

In the end, the Trojans recorded a second half goal in registering the 1-0 Region IX South win over the Cougars.

The match was evenly matched from the get-go. The first half saw both team’s defenses play tough. The Cougars, however in the first half, controlled the pace for much of the 45 minutes but couldn’t get a shot to go into the net.

With both teams deadlocked at 0-0 at intermission, the second half was about the same sort of half as the offenses were misfiring.

Trinidad finally broke the scoring drought with a goal with 27:35 to play off several passes inside the box before Corina Enriquez finally planted the ball into the net.

WNCC kept fighting. Five minutes later, Courtney Nelson had a prime scoring chance as the freshman booted a ball from near the cornerkick bock that hit the top bar of the goal and bounced off. Morgan Smith had a chance of a rebound goal, but couldn’t get the ball in the net.

The Cougars had another chance of a tying goal later in the half, but also misfired.

While the Cougars fell on the scoreboard, WNCC did keep fighting. Trinidad had nine shots on goal compared to seven for the Cougars. WNCC won the cornerkick battle 2-1.

Jordyn Rivera had six saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC will be back in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in a Region IX South conference match beginning at 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.