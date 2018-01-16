WNCC to hold baseball hitting, pitching leagues

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team will be holding a hitting and pitching leagues for area youngsters beginning this month.

The hitting league will begin Jan. 22 and be held for five weeks on Monday nights at the Field of Dreams complex at Cleveland Field. The dates for the hitting league are Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, and 19. Cost is $50 per individuals. The league is open to baseball players from 8 to 18 and the league is limited to the first 24 teams of four players. Times for the league are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

The pitching league will begin Feb. 26 for five weeks on Mondays at the Field of Dreams complex. The dates for the pitching league are Feb. 26, March 5, 19 and 26, and April 2. The league will consist of teams of two of individuals ages 8 and up. Times for the pitching league are 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person.

For more information on the camps, camp fliers can be downloaded from the Camp Tab on the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com. For more information, contact WNCC baseball coach Mike Jones at jonesm@wncc.edu or 308-635-6198.