WNCC softball wins twice in Texas

BORGER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team racked up 30 runs and 22 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Frank Phillips College on Wednesday in Borger, Texas.

In the opener, freshman pitcher Emma McMillan tossed a 2-hit shutout while striking out nine as the Cougars registered the 12-0 win.

Game two saw the Cougars score 11 times in the fourth inning while registering the 18-3 win.

WNCC coach Katelyn Groves was pleased with how her team played to open the season.

“We executed really well today,” she said. “We put bunts down when we needed to and it really broke things open for us. We played solid defense and our pitchers had strong outings with no walks. Communication was what we’ve talked about and worked on. It was really fun to just watch them do their thing today. Very proud of how we played as a team.”

It was a team effort, starting with the first game where freshman Emma McMillan had an outstanding performance in the circle, tossing just 75 pitches in six innings. McMillan struck out six and allowed just two early singles to get the win.

McMillan said it this was a big win for the team and she was proud to be part of it.

“The Cougars played really well to secure the first two wins against Frank Phillips College,” McMillan said. “All the hard work we put in over the winter really showed today. We played with confidence in ourselves and more importantly each other. It was nice to watch everything click and allow us to earn our first two wins.”

McMillan was happy to get her first collegiate win, but she was quick to note it didn’t happen without her teammates.

“It was very exciting to have my first collegiate win in the circle,” she said. “We were able to keep them off the scoreboard and strikeout nine batters. I couldn’t have done it without my team backing me up and the great calls from Beanie behind the plate.”

WNCC got on the scoreboard quick with a single run in the first. They opened up the game with five in the fourth and sixth innings to put the game away. Michaela Kelly and Brooke Doumer had the big hits in the fourth with run-scoring doubles.

Beanie Luttig led off the fifth with a solo home run to put the Cougars up 7-0. Luttig had the big hit in the sixth as well, ripping a 2-out, run-scoring triple.

WNCC was led at the plate in the first game by Jackson and Luttig with two hits each. Luttig finished with a home run, a triple, three runs scored, and two RBIs, while Jackson had two singles, a run scored, and three RBIs.

The Cougars also got doubles from Guymon, Kelly, and Doumer. Guymon and Doumer each had two runs scored. Doumer also had two RBIs.

Guymon said the team put everything together on offense and defense to get the win.

“The team played really well today. We played together and got the job done at the plate,” the sophomore from Stansbury, Utah, said. “We executed very well and that allowed us to score some runs and got us the momentum. Overall, I thought we played well as a team.”

While the Cougars scored 12 runs in the first game, they picked it up in the second game.

It didn’t take long for WNCC to get things rolling, scoring four in the first inning behind Reagan Solomon’s 2-out, 2-run single for the 4-0 lead.

WNCC added single runs in the second and third before opening things up with an 11-run fourth inning. Doumer and Jackson started the inning with singles. The next big hit was a 3-run home run by Solomon for a 12-3 lead. WNCC followed that with a single by Abriana Ramirez and three straight doubles from Guymon, Doumer, and Jackson for a 15-3 lead. McMillan finished off the scoring with a 2-run double.

Doumer led the way at the plate, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored, and a RBI. Reagan Soloman also picked up three hits, including a home run and five RBIs.

Guymon and Jackson each had two hits with a double. Jackson had three runs scored along with Gabby Loya.

Solomon picked up the win in the circle, collecting her first collegiate win as well. The freshman from Farmington, Utah, went five innings in allowing six hits while striking out one.

McMillan said the offense was huge on Wednesday.

“We definitely excelled in the offensive portion of the game today, racking up 12 runs in the first game and 18 in the second,” McMillan said. “This was definitely the key to our success as it allowed us to get ahead early.”

WNCC will be back in action Thursday when they travel to face Howard College. Guymon said they have to start scoring quick, and keep the confidence going.

“In order to get wins against Howard, we’re just going to have to jump on them, play defensively like we did today and be confident,” she said. “I think today was a good confidence booster as a team, so we need to take that into tomorrow. Overall, I thought today was a good start to the season. We just need to continue to play as a team and back up our pitchers. If we do that, it will be a good season.”

First Game

WNCC 100 515 – 12 8 0

Frank Phillips 000 000 – 0 2 6

WP – Emma McMillan; 2B – Brooke Doumer, Michaela Kelly, Alyssa Guymon; 3B – Beanie Luttig; HR – Beanie Luttig.

Second Game

WNCC (3-0) 411 (11)1 – 18 14 3

Frank Phillips 102 00 – 3 6 4

WP – Reagan Solomon; 2B – Brooke Doumer 2, Madi Jackson, Emma McMillan, Alyssa Guymon; HR – Reagan Solomon.