Five more sign to CSC’s men’s basketball class of 2019

CHADRON, Neb. — July 16, 2019 — Chadron State College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed announced on Tuesday the five additional players to join the Eagles for the 2019-20 season, bringing the class numbers to eight total.

Four transfers and one true freshman have signed since the initial flurry of additions in the fall.

Stephon Bell , a 6-3 guard from Phoenix, will transfer from Antelope Valley College as a rising junior. For the Marauders he averaged 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds on his way to all-conference first team honors in 2019. Bell’s career shooting percentages, in one year at AVC and one at the University of Maine-Fort Kent, are 46.1 percent from the floor, 35.8 percent from three, and 84.7 percent at the foul line. According to Reed, he “loves the gym” and is expected to be a good fit with the team.

Originally from Parker, Colorado, Dominic Coleman was a 40 percent three-point shooter last season at Trinidad State Junior College in his home state. The 6-5 guard was recruited by Reed out of high school, and will be a junior next season after helping the Trojans to the Region IX semifinals in 2018. At Chapparal High, he was ranked one of the top 25 guards in Colorado by PrepHoops.com, and received All-Metro South Second Team honors in 2016. Reed expects his size and shooting will be a big help at the guard position.

Gage Delimont , whose brother Brady joined the Eagles last season, is the fourth high school player to sign in this class. The Ainsworth, Nebraska, native averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists last season to claim a C-2 All-State Second Team spot and was named Southwest Conference Player of the Year. Reed was impressed with Gage’s improvement as a high school senior in 2019, and described him as both “high character” and a “tough sucker”. At 6-1, he will play guard.

The big man in the group is Kenan Gray , a 6-6 forward from LaGrange, Georgia, who rostered at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, last season. There he shot over 55 percent from the floor in 2019 and also earned his team’s Defensive Player of the Year award, as he led the Storm to the NJCAA Division 2, Region IX championship last winter. The junior can play multiple positions, according to Reed, and has the potential to be a “top five athlete in our league.”

Finally, Brian Rodriguez-Flores is the latest addition, signing just last week. He transfers from NCAA Division I San Jose State with one year left to play. At 6-4, Rodriguez provides another versatile guard who has experience in the tough Mountain West Conference and also got 32 starts at South Mountain College in his hometown of Phoenix. At SJSU he appeared in 24 games and scored in double digits versus both Colorado State and Air Force. Rodriguez was a 48 percent shooter from the field at South Mountain, and also hit 83.6 percent of his free throws. Reed looks for him to stretch the floor with his shooting ability and said he “chose Chadron State for the right reasons.”

Both Bell and Rodriguez have experience playing alongside CSC sophomore forward Jacob Jefferson in summer leagues.

The three high schoolers who signed in November are 6-8 forward Kevin DiMarco of Parachute, Colorado, 5-9 guard Andre Sepeda of Greeley, Colorado, and 6-8 forward Jax Wilke of Mead, Colorado.