Abbott Throws Complete Game Shutout As Gering Eliminates McCook; Neb. City Ends Alliance’s Season

ALLIANCE, Neb. – Gering starting pitcher Austin Abbott gave up just four hits in a complete game shutout, and Gering staved off elimination with an 8-0 win over McCook Monday at the Class B Senior Legion State Baseball Tournament in Alliance.

Abbott finished with four strikeouts and no walks in his seven innings of work. He also led the team at the plate, going 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Gering finished with 11 hits in the game. Mike Gutherless and Brayden Tarr also collected multiple hits.

Trae Koetter took the loss for McCook. He threw four and a third innings, allowed eight runs on nine hits.

Gering improves to 30-17 and will play Omaha Roncalli at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Roncalli is unbeaten in the tournament. Gering must win to stay alive.

McCook has been eliminated.

In the other game Tuesday, Brennen Bales held Alliance to two runs on five hits in his first start on the mound since injuring his elbow in the spring high school season in 2016, and Nebraska City avoided elimination at the Class B State Legion Baseball Tournament with a 14-2 win over host Alliance Monday afternoon.

Bales threw 92 pitches in five innings and finished with five strike outs.

The Post 8 Senior’s first runs came in on a singles by Garrett Bassinger and Jared Nemec in the first inning. They added five more runs in the fifth inning on a single by Bales and a three-run home run by Andrew Harrah.

Nebraska City finished with 16 total hits. Bassinger, Bales, Harrah, Sheridan Silvius, Tyler Levy, and Noah Kasbohm each collected multiple hits.

Alliance starting pitcher Cade Pfeiffer went four innings, surrendered six runs on seven hits, and finished with two strikeouts in the loss.

Keegan Barker, Nathan Lauder, and Pfeiffer all had one hit for the Spartans.

Nebraska City moves to 26-6 on the season and will play Wahoo in an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alliance has been eliminated from tournament play and finishes the season 20-19.