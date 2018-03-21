Adam Freeburg resigns as Gering girls basketball coach

It’s a busy time for Gering Activities Director, Glen Koski.

One week after Todd Ekart resigned as head football coach, Koski has accepted the resignation of Adam Freeburg, who had been the girls basketball coach for the past 8 seasons.

Here’s the press release from Gering High School:

Adam Freeburg, Physical Education Teacher and Head Girls Basketball Coach at Gering High School, has resigned from his position as Head Girls Basketball Coach.

Mr. Freeburg will remain as a Physical Education teacher at the high school. Mr. Freeburg has been a teacher in the district for eleven years and Head Girls Basketball Coach for the past eight years. Previous to becoming the head girls basketball coach Mr. Freeburg was the 9th grade boys basketball coach.

Coach Freeburg stated, “I am ready for a different challenge, something new at this point in my career. Being able to lead this program has been very rewarding and I am extremely proud of the things that took place the last eight years. Being a head coach takes a ton of time and I am ready to step away from the stresses of that role for the time being. I am hoping to still be able to coach here at Gering, just in a different role. Gering has become home for my wife and I and we plan to stay.”

“Coach Freeburg has done an excellent job leading our girls basketball program. While Coach Freeburg works hard at teaching the fundamentals of the game he also stresses the important life lessons athletics can teach us.” stated Athletic Director Glen Koski.