Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff tennis results

The three area girls tennis programs got together for a triangular yesterday at Scottsbluff High School (JV matches were at Gering).

Alliance picked up two team wins, downing Scottsbluff 5-4 along with a matching 5-4 win over Gering.

In the third dual of the day you had Gering beating Scottsbluff 6-3.

Full match results

Gering 6 – Scottsbluff 3

Zoee Smith, Gering def. Bridgette Locker 8-2

Bobbie Claflin, Gering def. Brooke DeSha 8-4

Kristen Whaley, Gering def. Cierra Schwartzkopf 8-0

Shelby Bewley, Scottsbluff def. Paige Schneider 8-3

Martika Campbell, Gering def. Hayden Wilkins 8-4

Savannah Flowers, Gering def. Payson Haught 8-6

DeSha/Bewley, Scottsbluff def. Whaley/Schneider 9-8 (12-10)

Locker/Schwartzkopf, Scottsbuff def. Campbell / Yadbir Kaur 8-2

Smith/Claflin, Gering def. Wilkins/Haught 8-0

– Gering’s Zoee Smith and Bobbie Claflin combined to go undefeated on the day. Both were 2-0 in singles matches and they won both their doubles matches.

-Scottsbluff’s Bridgette Locker was 3-1, getting two doubles wins with a pair of different partners, and she was 1-1 in singles.

**Scottsbluff will be holding their invite tomorrow with Gering, Alliance, Gillette, Hershey, Lexington, McCook, and North Platte all on hand.